Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles In Androgynous Manish Malhotra Couture At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just walked the ramp for celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra. A global icon of elegance and grace, Aishwarya embodied the perfect muse for Malhotra's couture vision, bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global stage.

What Aishwarya Rai Wore At Paris Fashion Week

The 2.0 actor dressed in a bold and elegant reimagined sherwani look, designed by the ace designer. Her ensemble was a dazzling creation by Manish Malhotra - a custom-made Indian sherwani in indigo, which reimagines the traditional attire from an "androgynous couture lens".

According to Manish Malhotra, the look is rooted in heritage menswear and carries modern sensuality. The designer shared the details of the dress on his Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of brilliance that echoed the grandeur of Paris Fashion Week.

In a post on Instagram, the designer revealed that the dress features "The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, layered diamond scallops that cascade like an extravagant necklace, a diamond tassel drop, and diamond-studded animal brooches."

The sherwani worn by the actress featured a raised bandhgala collar with a split neckline complemented by diamond-studded buttons. The padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side and front slits, and a body-hugging silhouette gave structure to the outfit. The flared pants complemented the fit perfectly.

For accessories, Aishwarya Rai wore high heels, dainty diamond ear studs, and statement diamond rings. Her hair was left loose and parted on one side in her signature style, adding a romantic touch to the architectural boldness of the outfit. The bold red lip, sleek eyeliner, subtle pink eyeshadow, feathered brows, contoured and blushed cheeks brought the look together and made her look even more glamorous.

Aishwarya Rai walked the ramp for the global brand L'Oréal Paris for their "Liberté, Égalité, Sororité (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood)" show, which is part of the Paris Fashion Week Women's Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection.