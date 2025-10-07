Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts Unseen Pics With Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner From Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai recently walked the ramp for L'Oréal at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. The actress looked breathtaking in a black sherwani-inspired ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Now, she has dropped some BTS glimpses from the star-studded event on Instagram.

Aishwarya shared two group pictures with some of the world's most popular faces in fashion and entertainment. The actress was surrounded by her fellow L'Oréal ambassadors, such as Heidi Klum, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley.

Celebrities like Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Cindy Bruna, Luma Grothe and Aja Naomi King were also part of the picture. In the caption, Aishwarya wrote, "Shine on my dear @lorealparis family."

In a separate post, Aishwarya Rai shared a heartfelt video showcasing her enchanting night at Paris Fashion Week. The actress walked the ramp in a diamond-studded sherwani. According to designer Manish Malhotra, the look was rooted in heritage menswear and carried modern sensuality.

The outfit featured a raised bandhgala collar with a split neckline complemented by diamond-studded buttons. The padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side and front slits and a body-hugging silhouette gave structure to the outfit. Aishwarya Rai paired the sherwani with matching black flared pants. Her look was complemented by her signature ruby red lips and flowing hair. The actress exuded confidence as she greeted the audience with a namaste and blew kisses on the ramp.

The clip also featured snippets of her interactions with global celebrities like Simone Ashley, as well as precious moments spent with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was seen taking selfies, sharing warm smiles and thoroughly enjoying the event together. The caption read, "Best night with my @lorealparis family."

The show's theme was "Liberte, Egalite, Sororite (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood)", which is part of the Paris Fashion Week Women's Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection.