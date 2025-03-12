Simone Ashley Took The Nude Glam Route With A Satin Chocolate Lip

Simone Ashley looked like a complete stunner in her latest beauty outing wherein she sported a nude glam moment. The Bridgerton actress made sure to make heads turn with her minimal glam moment teamed perfectly with her open tresses look.

Also Read: Simone Ashley's Not-So-Little Black Dress Came With A Backless Design Twist

Simone Ashley looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty offering in which she sported a beaming and bronzer laden base that she topped off with feathered brows, a wash of maroon eyeshadow on her lids, a touch of silver highlighter in the inner corners of her eyes, lots of mascara for fanned out lashes, chiseled cheekbones laden with contour, a berry blush and a glistening highlight. Simone added the finishing touches to the look with a satin textured chocolate hued lip colour that worked in perfect symphony with her overall glam.

Simone's hair game was the perfect fit with nude glam look in an easy-peasy open tresses moment with a centre parting.

Simone Ashley's less is more makeup and open tresses were a match made in beauty heaven.

Also Read: Simone Ashley's Beaming Nude Glam Works Like A Charm With Curled Locks