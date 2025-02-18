Here's Everything You Need To Know Before You Learn To Surf Like Alaya F

Alaya Furniturewala is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and by now, we all are familiar with her love for fitness. From yoga and Pilates to weightlifting and dance, there's no doubt the star can ace it all with utmost perfection. Now, Alaya has started with yet another hobby, which is to learn how to surf. Like Alaya, if you too are a beginner at surfing or wish to start learning how to surf, here are a few things you need to keep in mind before diving into it. Take a look!

1. Practice Swimming First

If you begin surfing, one thing you must know is that it is very good swimming. Don't put too much trust in your board for safety in the water. If you get separated from it for any reason, you must be able to manage on your own. Hence, you need to be a good swimmer.

2. Know Your Limits

The ocean is stronger than you, no matter how often you hit the gym or pool. So, know your limits and don't paddle out in conditions that are too advanced for your level. Be gentle with yourself when you start to surf.

3. Learning Takes Time

Don't be discouraged if you don't manage to stand up on your board on your first surf lesson or can't catch waves within a week. The learning process in surfing takes time, and patience is the key.

4. Stay Calm

When you are a beginner, the experience can be quite overwhelming, and panic can creep in when a wave hits you. But the solution to this is to keep your calm and focus. When you panic, it's easier to lose your breath, which will make it scarier. Therefore, you need to be able to calm down.

