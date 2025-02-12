From Wide Legged Headstand To Camel Pose: 5 Yoga Poses Alaya F Swears By

When it comes to fitness, one can always count on Alaya Furniturewala. The star can do it all, from dance, Pilates, and weightlifting to complex yoga poses. Her Instagram is filled with different workout forms, and the star loves to stay healthy and experiment with different types of exercises. Recently, the star shared yet another yoga pose that helps build strength and better flexibility. As the star loves to practice different yoga poses, we have listed a few effective yoga asanas that Alaya F swears by.

1. Seated Forward Bend Pose

The seated forward bend pose is a very effective yoga pose that helps tone the belly. It relieves stress, anxiety, and headaches. To do this exercise, you need to start by sitting on the floor with one leg extended straight in front of you. Keep your back straight and slowly bend forward, aiming to touch your feet with your hands. Hold onto this position as you breathe deeply, and then relax.

2. Side Plank Pose

This is another pose Aalaya swears by. This pose is great for targeting the waist and obliques. Start in a plant position, then shift your weight to one hand as you stack your feet on top of each other. Raise your other arm towards the sky. Hold onto this position for some time and then relax.

3. Chair Pose

Another beneficial pose that Alaya F practices daily is the chair pose. To do this exercise, all you need to do is to stand with your feet together as you bend your knees and lower your hips, like you are sitting on an imaginary chair.

4. Wide-Legged Headstand

This yoga pose helps build better core strength and stretches the body muscles. Start by lying down straight on the mat; slowly push your lower body up as you start to balance your body weight on your crown whilst lifting your legs in the air. Once you get into the vertical headstand position, then begin to open your legs with you wide apart; begin to tilt your pelvis forward.

5. Camel Pose

This pose not only stretches your body but also strengthens the abdominal muscles, resulting in a toned waist and improved posture. Kneel on the floor, your knees apart. Place your hands on your lower back with your fingers pointing downwards. Slowly lean back and lift your chest. Hold onto this position and then relax.

