Mouni Roy Keeps It Uber Cool In White Shirt And Black Leather Shorts

After delivering some back-to-back ethnic fashion looks, Mouni Roy is now on her way to impress the fashion police with her impeccable chic style.

Mouni loves to experiment with her fashionable choices, and her recent look is proof. The star is quite active on social media, always sharing stylish and interesting looks. In her recent post, Mouni was seen keeping it comfy and classy in a white shirt. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Mouni wrote, “But a face is only the heart's portrait.”. In the pictures, we can see Mouni in an oversized white shirt, which she styled with black leather shorts. The star paired her look with a pair of white Nike socks as she posed for the camera. Letting her outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with just rings. For her makeup, Mouni chose her signature makeup look with a flawless base, lots of blush on the cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, neatly filled eyebrows, mascara-coated lashes, nude eyelids and pink lips. With her straight hair cascading down her shoulders, Mouni aced her uber-cool look.

When it comes to fashion, Mouni can never go wrong. Apart from her heavy traditional numbers, the star can even ace her basic outfits. In another look, the star kept it simple with wide-legged denim jeans, which she paired with a white bralette top. The star kept it minimal with no accessories and subtle makeup. She went with a soft base, brown eyelids, wispy lashes and nude lips. The star completed her look by leaving her straight hair all open, looking lovely as ever.