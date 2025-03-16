Alaya Furniturewala Exudes Elegance In A Golden Embroidered <I>Lehenga</i> Set By Tarun Tahiliani

We are in love with how Alaya Furniturewala is nailing the fashion game, and her latest look is proof. The actress, known for her obsession with fitness, has constantly shown us how to use the fashion game.

Alaya looked stunning in a golden embroidered lehenga set by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The golden hue piece was adorned with embroidered sequins in a unique pattern. Alaya's lehenga came with a golden embroidered blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline that situated her curves just fine. The year's leaves came with intricate flora, detailing, and embellishments all over them. They started the blouse with a matching, heavily embroidered skirt that perfectly depicted the designer's signature style. The star added a pop of colour to her look by pairing her lehenga with a sheer baby pink dupatta.

The dupatta came with heavy golden borders and accents all over it that added all the necessary charm to her look. The star accessorised her look with a matching golden necklace, a pair of statement earrings, and bangles. For her makeup, Alaya went subtle with a minimal base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, wispy lashes, neatly done brows, brown shimmery lids, and nude glossy lips. With her middle-parted straight tresses cascading down the back, the star looked as stunning as ever.

