"Plank Is Too Basic For My Trainer Now" So Fatima Sana Shaikh Tried This Advanced Version Of It

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been pushing her fitness game to the next level lately, and it's clear she's not one to shy away from a challenge. The Dangal star has been hitting the gym hard, thanks to her trainer who's encouraging her to step up her workout routine. Fatima recently shared a video on Instagram that shows her taking on an advanced plank variation, balancing on two weight wheels—talk about serious core strength! She captioned the post with a playful nod to her intense workouts, writing, "Because plank is too basic for my trainer now."

Getting inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's advanced plank routine at the gym. Here's all you need to know about the exercise including its benefits and challenges.

What Is An Advanced Plank?

Advanced planks are nothing but more advanced versions of planks done to sweat out that extra bit at the gym and add strength to the core. In this case, Fatima Sana Shaikh balanced herself on two weight wheels while doing a plank that added a few degrees to how difficult it is to achieve.

Benefits Of Advanced Planks:

1. Core Strength

Advanced planks add strength to your core muscles including your abdominal, obliques and lower back. This strong core helps reduce lower back pain and improve their athletic performance.

2. Improved Posture

Advanced planks help add strength to the muscles around the spine which can help one maintain a proper posture.

3. More Flexibility

Advanced planks help you stretch your hamstrings, arches of your feet, and shoulders which basically help you improve your flexibility/

Challenges Of Advanced Planks:

1. Advanced planks are harder to pull off because, in addition to doing the usual planks, you are also doing extra workouts by adding weights, balancing weights or more, so it is advised to do it under professional supervision.

2. A plank in general not just the advanced version is an exercise that is much harder than it looks. The position involves you using so many groups of muscles at one time that it is very easy to do it incorrectly. An incorrect form can lead to injuries so it is advised to practice under the guidance of a trained professional to perfect it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh got us pumped up to hit the gym with her "not-so-basic" workout routine.

