Fatima Sana Shaikh Resembles A Real-Life Fairy In A Dreamy Floral Saree

The spring season is long gone. But that hasn't stopped Fatima Sana Shaikh from blossoming like a flower through her fashionable wardrobe collection. For the promotion of her upcoming film Metro... In Dino, the actress leaned on a floral white embroidered saree that screamed desi glamour from a mile and a half away.

Fatima Sana Shaikh picked out the dreamy six-yard fabric from the house of designer label Pero. The structurally pleated drape went across her shoulder and cascaded in length, forming a floor-skimming pallu. Mini flower and leaf patterns in shades of pink and green dominated the understated silhouette, offering a pop of contrast to the otherwise monochrome number. Scalloped details adorned with red beadwork on the piping contributed to the extra dose of allure.

Fatima Sana Shaikh teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse in a similar white hue. The strappy sleeves plunged into a daring sweetheart neckline, but the actress pulled off the subtle risque element with effortless grace.

For accessories, the 38-year-old opted for a pair of chunky pearl-encrusted earrings and stacked metallic bangles on one hand. A delicate gold ring sealed her jewellery game. Fatima Sana Shaikh skipped wearing any jewellery, letting her OOTD steal the much-deserved spotlight.

For makeup, the Bollywood star resorted to a dewy base that worked like magic on her blemish-free complexion. Minimal blush on her cheeks, coupled with some contouring, gave a sculpted finish. A few drops of highlighter created a shimmery effect, elevating her charm.

Bold and matte red lips delivered a fiery spin to Fatima Sana Shaikh's beauty outing. It served the right amount of drama to her traditional avatar. As for the eyes, the actress skipped the kohl and instead relied on a brilliant stroke of the signature winged eyeliner. She curled her wispy lashes with generous coats of mascara, which added depth to her gaze.

A middle-parted braided hairdo styled like messy waves and secured with a floral head accessory, rounded off her ethnic grandeur.