Fatima Sana Shaikh Slays Summer Heat In A Breezy Floral Dress

Summer is in full swing, and Fatima Sana Shaikh knows how to blossom like a flower in the scorching heat. Busy with the promotions of her movie Metro... In Dino, the actress donned a fresh, floral dress recently.

The Dangal actor shared a social media post wearing a striking off-white bodycon maxi dress adorned with delicate blue and beige floral print. The sleeveless gown hugged her body to perfection, and the high slit on the side added a fashionable edge to the dress.

The botanical prints cascaded beautifully down the gown, which made it look artistic. Letting the outfit take center stage, Fatima Sana Shaikh kept things minimal with hoop earrings and some statement rings.

For makeup, she kept things minimal with a hint of red on the lips and a natural base with a nude eyeshadow and natural blush look. Her sleek, parted hair added a romantic vibe of the look.

It is the footwear that seals the deal for this outfit. Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a strappy mustard heel that added a pop of colour while still staying within the earthy palette.

The entire look is polished, contemporary, and perfect for the summer. If not for an event, it is a perfect date outfit or a luncheon.