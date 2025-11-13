"India's Same": Internet Reacts After Indian Shares "Sad Reality Of USA"

Many Indians dream of settling in the United States for a better life and opportunities, but they often overlook the fact that it comes with a share of cultural differences and a certain degree of isolation. Recently, an Indian-origin digital creator, Sachin Sundhu, opened up about the "sad realities" of life in the US after his elderly neighbour, who lived alone, died in isolation.

In a video that's going viral on Instagram, Sindhu recounted that his 80-year-old neighbour's body was not discovered for a whole day, as he lived an isolated life and there was no one to check on him.

"I want to share something very painful with you all. In the apartment near my house lived a very dear friend of mine named Shafar. He was 80 years old. Here, he did not have anyone. No wife, no children living with him. I was probably the only one who knew him well," he said.

Sindhu said alarm bells rang in his head when a whole day went by without him hearing from Shafar. "Around 8 pm, I used the spare keys I had and went into his house. I entered his bedroom and found him lying lifeless on the bed," he said.

The Indian-origin creator said he immediately called 911 to alert the authorities, who arrived shortly and declared him dead.

Talking about the difference in cultural values in India and the US, Sindhu said he dislikes the absence of strong familial bonds in the Western nation.

"One thing I really dislike about America is that there is no real sense of family culture here. Parents do not want to live with their children, and children do not want to stay with their parents. In India, we take care of our elders and stay connected with them, but that culture does not exist here. That is why many elderly people end up living and dying in isolation," he said.

Sindhu also noted that he has offered to perform his neighbour's funeral if no one comes forward and urged his followers to stay connected with their families.

"Even if you live far from home, stay connected with your family. Talk to your elders every day," he said.

Internet Reacts

The video resonated with many internet users, with some hailing Sindhu for his thoughtful gesture, while others pointed out how isolation is sometimes not a choice but a result of circumstances.

“May his soul rest in peace he wanted to go away without troubling anyone. You went to check on him, that's so kind of you sir ji. Hope his family would appreciate him now,” commented one user.

Another wrote, "In search of gold (money [and] privacy), we always lose diamonds (parents [and] values)."

One user pointed out how the nuclear family system contributed to America's growth story and said, "See, here's the paradox: America became developed because of that kind of family system. Everyone became independent, started thinking for themselves, and was free to do whatever they wanted, without the liability or responsibility of family."

A user also noted that now Indian family system is witnessing a shift and said, "India is also following the same dude. Married couples/ bachelors with or without kids are leaving in metro or Tier I cities while their parents are leaving in Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities. Yes, these metro people are in constant connect with their parents, but people of both sides feel lonely, the only difference is that metro guys don't realise this while parents acknowledge their loneliness!"