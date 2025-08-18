Email Subject Line "Termination" Shocks Employees, Reddit User Reveals Truth Behind It

Employees were shocked and panicked after receiving a company-wide email from the Human Resources (HR) department with the subject line "Termination", a Reddit user revealed, sharing a screenshot. The user said they "almost had a heart attack" when they first saw the mail, with many employees fearing they were the ones being let go.

However, the Reddit user clarified that the message concerned two employees being let go due to security violations.

The post gained massive traction with many users saying that the subject line lacked tact and that a more carefully worded subject could have conveyed the same information.

Meanwhile, some applauded the email's effectiveness in grabbing attention. The users claimed that the mail was successful in making employees immediately open it; otherwise, they would have ignored it.

Some users shared their experiences. One user wrote, a coworker used "ACTIVE SHOOTER" subject line for an active shooter training deadline reminder. "A coworker was banned from sending company wide emails for sending out something similar."

"Once the administration of appartment complex sand a message 6:45 in the morning (I exit the build and left my wife and kid there 15 min before) with the title "fire in appartment". I freakout and called my wife in the spot, ALL the whatsapp group of the complex was crazy maddnes but the message inside was: take care with candles, they COULD lead to a fire," another user said.

"Oh man my HR did this a few months ago. I was one month in the new job which i absolutely enjoyed and i received an email with the subject UNSUCCESSFUL PROBATION. My heart dropped until I opened it; turns out it was a company wide email saying that this other new guy also under probation was sacked and for everyone not to communicate back to him if he contacts them. At the christmas party i joked with our HR and told them that their email almost gave me a heart attack, given that i was also under probation during that time. All good laughs in the end," a third user said.