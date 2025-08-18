Is Buying A MacBook From Vietnam Instead Of India Cheaper? Here's The Truth

A Reddit user recently revealed that they refused to buy an Apple MacBook in India and used the same amount of money to travel to Vietnam, enjoy an 11-day budget trip, and buy the same laptop. The post went viral on social media, with many users left wondering how it could be done.

"I flew to Vietnam from India just to buy a MacBook," a Reddit user said. "If you're planning to buy a MacBook or iPhone worth Rs 2 lakh+ in India, trust me, it's worth making a short trip to Vietnam. You'll get the device cheaper and squeeze in a mini vacation."

The user said that the MacBook was available for Rs 1.85 lakh in India with card offers, but after receiving a Value Added Tax (VAT) refund at the Vietnam airport, the same device cost them only Rs 1.48 lakh. It means they saved Rs 36,500.

"Net Savings on MacBook alone: Rs 36,500, So basically, add Rs 5K and you got yourself a brand-new MacBook and a vacation in Vietnam," the user wrote.

"Final total I spent: MacBook + 11-day trip total: Rs 2,08,117 (before refund). After tax refund: Rs 1,97,000 approx. So if I deduct the cost of the MacBook alone, my 11-night Vietnam trip was just Rs 48K and that too while working!"

Trip Cost As Per The Reddit User:

Round-trip flight - Rs 19,000

E-Visa - Rs 2,210

Ha Long Bay - Rs 5,500

Ninh Binh - Rs 4,500

Stay (11 nights) - Rs 4,000

Food & Extra - Rs 5,000

Total - Around Rs 40,000 + MacBook - Rs 1,48,000 lakh = 1,88,000

The so-called saved money was used for the trip, but a budget one, which means he must have stayed at a hostel. But if someone wants a comfortable travel and stay, the amount would increase.

Comfortable Trip Would Cost:

Round-trip flight: Rs 25,000 (or more)

E-Visa: Rs 2,210

Food and Activities: Rs 20,000 (or more)

Accommodation: Rs 25,000 (or more)

Total - around 72,000 + MacBook - Rs 1,48,000 lakh = 2,20,000 (or more)

Comparison With Indian Prices:

The price of a MacBook in India is Rs 1.83 lakh (with card discounts of Rs 9,000). Meanwhile, the savings from buying in Vietnam are Rs 36,500. Overall, Rs 1.83 lakh - Rs 1.48 lakh + discounts available in India might reduce the benefit.

Hence, considering these estimates, buying a MacBook in Vietnam might not be significantly cheaper than purchasing one in India with available discounts. However, if someone is comfortable with budget travel and can manage expenses around Rs 1.88 lakh, it might be worth considering.