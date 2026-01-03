"Fly To Vietnam For Cigarettes": Viral Post Draws Criticism And Laughter

A post by a SEBI-registered investment adviser has stirred conversation on social media after he suggested that regular smokers in India could save money by travelling to Vietnam to buy cigarettes. The comment came in the context of the Indian government's proposed increase in excise duty on tobacco products.

Rajat Sharma, founder of Sana Securities and a New York-qualified attorney, shared a post on X comparing cigarette prices between India and Vietnam. He pointed out that a pack of Marlboro Lights currently costs around Rs 340 in New Delhi and may go up to Rs 400 if the full impact of the tax hike is passed on to consumers. In contrast, he noted, the same pack costs just Rs 120-130 in Vietnam.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Sharma wrote, "The cost of a return ticket to Ho Chi Minh City from New Delhi is Rs 21,000. So if you smoke regularly, fly down to Vietnam, buy 75 packets of 20 sticks, and fly back. This will cover your airfare. Make the most of it - travel and explore, save taxes."

Marlboro Lights (Pack of 20) - currently costs Rs. 340/- (retail New Delhi).



With excise duty hike, this will cost ~ Rs. 400 if the company passes on the excise hike impact fully to the consumer. Fair enough.



BUT,



In Vietnam - the same costs Rs. 120-130.



The cost of a return… — Rajat Sharma (@SanaSecurities) January 1, 2026

He added that smokers should be grateful not to be in Australia, where the same pack reportedly costs over Rs 3,000.

The post quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions from netizens. Several users responded critically to the suggestion, with one commenting, "Or you can quit smoking, save lakhs in hospital bills, and be much happier too." Another remarked, "You can see addiction on full display here." A third user pointed out the legal impracticality of the idea, stating, "You can't bring more than five cigarette packs through customs. Bringing more would attract customs duty, and when you factor in travel costs, it ends up being far more expensive."