3 Years Jail, Rs 50,000 Fine: Karnataka Plans New Bill For Crowd Management

Karnataka is set to bring in a new set of rules for crowd control -- days after the horrific stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, in which 11 people died and 56 were injured.

The new rules, which -- among other things, hold event planners and executors accountable -- envisage three years in jail and stiff fines that begin from Rs 50,000 for violators.

"If the event planner does not apply before conducting the event or fails to control the crowd gathered and fails to give the compensation or violates the provisions of this Act or rules made hereunder in any other way, shall punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three tars or with fine up to five lakhs rupees or both," says the draft bill, a copy of which is with NDTV.

There are penal provisions for event planners who gather crowd for commercial purposes like sports or a circus.

