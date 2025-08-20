Bengaluru Hotels Association Write To DK Shivakumar Over Slow Infra Work

The Bengaluru Hotels Association has raised alarm over prolonged road and infrastructure works in the city, claiming that delays are severely hurting the hospitality sector. The state hotel body has written to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, urging him to intervene and ensure timely completion of the projects.

According to the association, roadworks that were supposed to be completed within three months have stretched well beyond a year, with no signs of completion. As a result, businesses in affected areas including hotels, bakeries, sweet shops, bars and restaurants have reported up to a 50% drop in revenue.

The association also highlighted the hardship faced by the public, particularly senior citizens, due to dug-up roads and traffic diversions.

In its appeal, the association pressed the government to finish all pending works within the stipulated timeline. It further sought a 50% concession on Property Tax, Garbage Tax, Electricity Fixed Charges, and Excise Fees if delays persist.

"The government must expedite the works to provide relief to both businesses and citizens," the association said.

Meanwhile the CAG report tabled in the state assembly had pointed out that Capital expenditure also fell by Rs 5,229 crore compared to the previous year, leading to a 68 percent rise in incomplete projects, a trend that could harm Karnataka's future growth prospects.