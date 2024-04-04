Heroin Worth Rs 210 Crore Seized In Assam's Biggest Drug Haul, 1 Arrested

Over 20 kg of heroin has been recovered, of which 18 kg was of the purest form.

In Assam's biggest-ever drug haul, over 20 kg of heroin worth a staggering Rs 210 crore has been recovered from a vehicle that had entered the state from Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police intercepted the vehicle near Sahidpur under Silchar police station in Cachar district in the southern part of the state.

The Assam Police's action earned praise from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who posted on X, "Rs 210 crore - Assam's biggest-ever drug haul. In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice. One person has been arrested and investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done @assampolice!"

₹𝟐𝟏𝟎𝐜𝐫- 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐌'𝐒 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐃𝐑𝐔𝐆𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐋💉💊



In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice.



One person has been arrested and investigation is underway to crack… pic.twitter.com/TKVmhkSvRp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2024

Officials said the vehicle was being driven by a man named Laldinuwa, who has been arrested. It had begun its journey in Aizawl and the drugs were stashed in the rear, hidden under containers of bread and biscuits.

Inspector General of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the head of Assam STF, said, "Information was received 10 days ago that a huge consignment of drugs would be taken from a neighbouring state to the mainland, from where it would be supplied to some big cities. Three days ago, we got information that the vehicle had started its journey."

"It was intercepted on Thursday evening and we found more than 21.5 kg of heroin, of which 18 kg was of the purest form and 3.5 kg was ready for consumption. The consignment is worth at least Rs 210 crore but 18 kg of pure heroin will be mixed with other materials and become 50-60 kg," he added.

A source said the value of the entire consignment could, thus, go up to Rs 540 crore.