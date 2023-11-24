Myanmar National Arrested With Drugs In Mizoram: Excise Department

The heroin was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold in Mizoram (Representational)

A 47-year-old Myanmarese national was arrested with 248 grams of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Friday, the state excise and narcotics department said in a statement.

The man identified as Thangkhenlian is a resident of Bulfek in the neighbouring country, it said.

The heroin was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold in Mizoram, it added.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and was produced before a magistrate on Friday, it added.

