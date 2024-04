2 Myanmar Nationals Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 10.65 Crore In Mizoram

Two Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested for possessing 1.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 10.65 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Friday.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Mizoram Police at Hnahlan village, it said in a statement.

The contraband was sealed in 110 soap cases.

The accused hail from Darkhai and Phinak districts in Myanmar's Chin state, it said.

In another operation on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 50.8 gm of heroin worth Rs 35.6 lakh in Aizawl, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)