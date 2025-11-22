Comprehensive Guide To GATE 2026 Including Exam Dates Pattern And Marking Scheme

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted in February by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), in collaboration with IISc Bengaluru and all Indian Institutes of Technology. The exam will be conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held on February 7, February 8, February 14 and February 15, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. The test papers will be held in English. Each GATE 2026 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus (85 marks).

The national-level exam evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Humanities, Commerce and Arts.

The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement.

Important details about GATE 2026

Mode of Examination- Computer Based Test (CBT)

Language of examination- English

Duration- 3 Hours

Number of papers (Subjects)- 30 test papers

Sections- General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's selected subject(s)

Type of Questions

(a) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Question (MSQ)

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Testing of abilities

(a) Recall

(b) Comprehension

(c) Application

(d) Analysis & Synthesis

Distribution of marks in all papers except papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject questions: 72 marks

Total: 100 marks

(XE includes Engineering Mathematics section XE-A of 15 marks)

Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks

Marking Scheme

Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking

For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

There is no partial marking in MSQ.

