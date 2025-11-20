GATE Exam Schedule For February 2026: Check Permissions And Consequences For Violations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has released important information and clarification regarding the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, which is scheduled to be held from the first week of February 2026. Candidates can visit the official GATE 2026 website to check their application status clarify doubts about the application process, scribe services, and other related matters.

The examination will be conducted from February 7 to February 15, 2026, in two shifts daily:

Forenoon shift: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

The exam will be held across various centres in India under the supervision of the Indian Institutes of Technology. The results are expected to be declared on March 19, 2026.

The organising institute has addressed some common doubts that candidates may have:

In case of permitted delayed entry into the examination hall, will I get extra time corresponding to my delayed entry?

No, candidates with permitted delayed entry will not be given any extra time.

Am I allowed to leave the examination hall during the examination?

No, candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall for any reason during the exam. They may leave only after the scheduled end of the examination.

Will I be provided with blank paper for rough work and calculations during the examination?

Only one scribble pad will be provided at a time for rough work. To get a second scribble pad, the candidate must return the first one. All scribble pads in the candidate's possession must be returned at the end of the examination. A virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen.

Am I allowed to enter the examination hall at any time during the examination?

No. Candidates must enter the hall before the scheduled start time. However, delayed entry is permitted up to 30 minutes after the start of the examination, provided the candidate can log in within this period. No relaxation beyond this will be given under any circumstances.

What items are not permitted inside the examination venue?

Mobile phones, physical calculators, wallets, any type of watch, electronic or communicating devices, books, papers, loose sheets, pen/pencil boxes or pouches, and any similar items are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Can I use a physical calculator during the examination?

No. Candidates are not allowed to bring or use a physical calculator. A virtual scientific calculator will be provided on the computer screen and must be used for all calculations.

Will there be any arrangement at the examination centre for safekeeping of personal items such as mobile phones?

No, the examination centre will not provide any facility for safekeeping of personal belongings.

What happens if a physical calculator (even on a watch) or a mobile phone (even in switched-off mode) is found in my possession inside the examination hall?

It will lead to immediate disqualification of the candidate.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions on the official GATE 2026 website and adhere strictly to the rules to avoid any inconvenience or disqualification.