Vidyut Jammwal Confirms Engagement To Nandita Mahtani With ROFL Post: 'Did It The Commando Way'

So it's true. Actor Vidyut Jammwal and designer Nandita Mahtani are engaged indeed - the couple confirmed their relationship status in separate Instagram posts. Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he got engaged to Nandita Mahtani on September 1. Adding an ROFL twist to his post, the Commando actor wrote: "Did it the Commando way" for a photo of Vidyut and Nandita rock climbing together. Must have been quite an adventurous engagement! Looks like Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged in Agra, where they were earlier this month to visit the Taj Mahal.

"Couldn't keep him hanging any longer... said yes!" Nandita Mahtani wrote in her Instagram.

Earlier this month, photos of Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani posing hand-in-hand at the Taj Mahal sparked speculation that the couple may have secretly got engaged. What fanned the rumours about a speculated engagement is the rock on Nandita Mahtani's ring finger.

Vidyut Jammwal And Nandita Mahtani often feature on each other's feed. In January, Vidyut Jammwal shared a snippet of his trekking trip with Nandita Mahtani on Instagram while the designer had given a huge shout out to Vidyut when he launched his production house: "Congratulations V! Success, love and good luck to you and team," she wrote while Vidyut replied: "Thank you Nandi baby."

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most celebrated martial artists in India. In terms of films, Vidyut Jammwal is known for starring in actor movies such as the Commando series of movies, Junglee, Bullett Raja, Khuda Hafiz and Force. He also recently launched his production house named Action Hero Films. As his first production, Vidyut Jammwal announced a new film IB 71, which will be directed by Sankalp Reddy. Vidyut Jammwal is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his next - Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, a sequel to his 2020 movie.