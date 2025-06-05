Anushka Sharma 'Heartbroken' Over Bengaluru Stampede, Shares Statement By Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Anushka Sharma expressed heartbreak after the Bengaluru stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eleven died and 47 were injured near the stadium where RCB was honoured for its IPL 2025 win. Chaos ensued as nearly 200,000 fans gathered for the celebration.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma is "heartbroken" after 11 people died and 47 were injured in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the felicitation programme for IPL 2025 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru was underway.

Nearly two lakh fans gathered outside the stadium, according to news agency PTI, which the police could not control, leading to utter chaos.

An open bus parade was also planned as lakhs turned up to welcome their favourite cricket stars.

It was a happy occasion that turned into a sombre one when thousands tried to rush into the stadium, the home ground of RCB, through a narrow entryway.

Anushka, who is the wife of RCB star player Virat Kohli, posted the team's official statement on her Instagram page last night.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," the official statement from RCB read.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration."

Anushka shared the statement with three broken heart emojis.

The actor had accompanied Virat for the victory parade, which was organised to mark RCB's much-awaited maiden win in the 18-year history of IPL.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anushka had also shared a series of videos from the bus carrying RCB team members, with Virat sitting with the IPL trophy in his lap beside the driver. "Namma Bengaluru current scenes," she wrote with folded hands emojis.

The actor, who hails from Bengaluru, captioned one of her Instagram Stories as, "These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently."

Another video shared by the actor showed police controlling the burgeoning crowd.

