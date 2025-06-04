Thousands Barging In, Small Entry Point: What Led To BengaluruStampede

A declaration that entry to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the felicitation programme of the RCB would be free, unprecedented crowds and a narrow gate led to tragedy in Bangalore on Wednesday -- with 11 people dying and 47 being injured in a stampede.

Information from the police and eyewitnesses indicate that thousands had gathered to get inside the stadium for the programme.

The maiden IPL victory of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) after 18 years has been an emotive issue in the state and the people were desperate to attend the team's felicitation at the stadium.

Initially, passes were issued for the event. But few had managed to get passes and after it was announced that everyone would be allowed inside, there was a huge rush once the gates were opened.

Thousands tried to barge in and people from all directions were being funnelled through the narrow entryway.

That was when the stampede started. Initially people got squeezed and hurt. Then as more people tried to make their way inside, the barricades were toppled.

Those next to it got trapped under it and were stepped on by the hordes jostling to get in.

Visuals showed police shifting injured and unconscious people to a nearby hospital. Besides those dead and injured, many who came to watch the celebrations fainted.

A huge crowd had also gathered outside the Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB team had gone to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.