3 Million Likes And Counting: Is Virushka Wedding Pic Headed For A Record?

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you," the newlyweds wrote, adding that it had been a "beautiful day."
In less than 15 hours of being uploaded, Virat Kohli's picture has been 'liked' over 3,250,000 times.
Anushka Sharma's picture has been 'liked' over 2,500,000 times.
Of the top 10 most liked photos on Instagram this year, at number 10 was a picture from pop star Selena Gomez's 25th birthday four months ago. It racked up well over seven million 'likes.'
We think if Virat could manage over three million 'likes' in less than a day, he may well catch up to Selena before the year is over. He still has over two weeks to go before the year is up.
Though we're sure Virat and Anushka won't be particularly heartbroken if they don't set an Insta-record with their wedding pics, they're clearly no strangers to the million-likes club. (Something us mere mortals can only dream of!)
Remember this belated Valentine's Day selfie of Virat and Anushka?
Posted a day after Valentine's Day, it was the first time ever that the couple made their relationship so public after reports of a brief separation in 2016. Virat's caption basically melted a million hearts: "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me Anushka Sharma." And that pic collected over 1.7 million 'likes.'
Then there was this photo collage dedicated to the two "strongest women" in Virat's life.
On Women's Day, Virat had special messages for both his mother and then-girlfriend Anushka: "My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and Anushka Sharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms." Cue the "Awws." That pic was 'liked' over 1.4 million times.
And, of course, there's this sweet selfie which proves an emoji might be worth a few thousands words.
The lovebirds gave their Insta-followers a peek into their "much needed break" in New York earlier this year. The pic quickly collected over 2.1 million likes.
So, will Virat Kohli's Insta-pic of his special day set a new record? Watch this space!
