Virat-Anushka Are Married, Say Reports. Twitter Can't Keep Calm Already

Twitter has been abuzz since Friday when Anushka Sharma and family were seen leaving Mumbai, reportedly accompanied by the family priest. Separately, Virat Kohli reportedly flew out of New Delhi airport. Even an official denial by the actor's spokesperson on Friday couldn't stop the excitement on Twitter.
#VirushkaWedding is top trend on Twitter and here's how Twitter went on to wish their favourite couple.
Delighted! Two smart, hard working , gorgeous looking professionals got married far from prying eyes! Way to do it! Congratulations Virat and Anoushka Kohli— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) December 11, 2017
@imVkohli congratulations to the most beautiful couple... Happy married life— Abhijit Kalloorkar (@Pearlsbitzi) December 11, 2017
Well if the news about #AnushkaSharma & #ViratKohli is true I'm so dammm happy— Sana (@thefashionflav) December 11, 2017
They make an adorable couple
Yayyy now come out with Pics ppl #VirushkaWEDDING#VirushkaKiShaadi#Virushka#ViratWedsAnushka#wedding#italy
Soooooo HAPPY FOR U BOTH @AnushkaSharma@imVkohli ...— Virushka (@IamVShilpa) December 11, 2017
Happie MARRIED LIFE
9 years of Rab ne Bana di jodi on screen to finally rab ne Bana di jodi today #VirushkaWedding— Akansha (@sidharthsAkira) December 11, 2017
#VirushkaWEDDING ye shaadi to worldcup final se bhi jyada exciting hoti jaa rahi hai— Ritik Agrawal (@Ritik29agrawal) December 11, 2017
Come to think of it, they were giving us hints from long ago though #VirushkaWEDDINGpic.twitter.com/enPr3fFVF3— Kuki. (@anchorkuki) December 11, 2017
I now am being extra but just think,— AYESHA! (@Vkholic_x) December 11, 2017
their babies are gonna be the most adorable ones....OH GOSH#VirushkaWEDDING
My friend's gonna cry so much #VirushkaWEDDING— Astha (@asthaa_an) December 11, 2017
OMG! #VirushkaWEDDING ho gaya! Plis send gifts! pic.twitter.com/cPifusMyjN— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) December 11, 2017
For now, Twitter is waiting with bated breaths for the photos.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or "Virushka" as they are called on social media have been dating for many years after they met on the set of a shampoo commercial in 2013.
