Virat-Anushka Are Married, Say Reports. Twitter Can't Keep Calm Already

Delighted! Two smart, hard working , gorgeous looking professionals got married far from prying eyes! Way to do it! Congratulations Virat and Anoushka Kohli — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) December 11, 2017

@imVkohli congratulations to the most beautiful couple... Happy married life — Abhijit Kalloorkar (@Pearlsbitzi) December 11, 2017

Soooooo HAPPY FOR U BOTH @AnushkaSharma@imVkohli ...

Happie MARRIED LIFE — Virushka (@IamVShilpa) December 11, 2017

9 years of Rab ne Bana di jodi on screen to finally rab ne Bana di jodi today #VirushkaWedding — Akansha (@sidharthsAkira) December 11, 2017

#VirushkaWEDDING ye shaadi to worldcup final se bhi jyada exciting hoti jaa rahi hai — Ritik Agrawal (@Ritik29agrawal) December 11, 2017

Come to think of it, they were giving us hints from long ago though #VirushkaWEDDINGpic.twitter.com/enPr3fFVF3 — Kuki. (@anchorkuki) December 11, 2017

I now am being extra but just think,

their babies are gonna be the most adorable ones....OH GOSH#VirushkaWEDDING — AYESHA! (@Vkholic_x) December 11, 2017

My friend's gonna cry so much #VirushkaWEDDING — Astha (@asthaa_an) December 11, 2017

Congratulations are in order after reports suggest that actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are a married couple. After days of speculation on their wedding plans, media reports confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy over the weekend. Also, an official announcement is likely tonight. The speculation started after a sports journalist tweeted that Anushka and Virat got married on Saturday at the Tuscan resort of Borgo Finocchieto, about four hours from Milan. The preparations in Italy have been off-limits for the media, with the exception of a video and a Bhangra group seen entering the venue.Twitter has been abuzz since Friday when Anushka Sharma and family were seen leaving Mumbai, reportedly accompanied by the family priest. Separately, Virat Kohli reportedly flew out of New Delhi airport. Even an official denial by the actor's spokesperson on Friday couldn't stop the excitement on Twitter.#VirushkaWedding is top trend on Twitter and here's how Twitter went on to wish their favourite couple.For now, Twitter is waiting with bated breaths for the photos.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or "Virushka" as they are called on social media have been dating for many years after they met on the set of a shampoo commercial in 2013.Click for more trending news