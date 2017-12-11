Virat-Anushka Are Married, Say Reports. Twitter Can't Keep Calm Already

#VirushkaWedding is top trend on Twitter after media reports suggest Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy

Offbeat | | Updated: December 11, 2017 20:28 IST
New Delhi:  Congratulations are in order after reports suggest that actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are a married couple. After days of speculation on their wedding plans, media reports confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy over the weekend. Also, an official announcement is likely tonight. The speculation started after a sports journalist tweeted that Anushka and Virat got married on Saturday at the Tuscan resort of Borgo Finocchieto, about four hours from Milan. The preparations in Italy have been off-limits for the media, with the exception of a video and a Bhangra group seen entering the venue.

Twitter has been abuzz since Friday when Anushka Sharma and family were seen leaving Mumbai, reportedly accompanied by the family priest. Separately, Virat Kohli reportedly flew out of New Delhi airport. Even an official denial by the actor's spokesperson on Friday couldn't stop the excitement on Twitter.

#VirushkaWedding is top trend on Twitter and here's how Twitter went on to wish their favourite couple.
 
For now, Twitter is waiting with bated breaths for the photos.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or "Virushka" as they are called on social media have been dating for many years after they met on the set of a shampoo commercial in 2013.

