Archana Puran Singh Enjoys Bun Tikki With Family Amid Heavy Rainfall In Dehradun, Yogita Bihani Joins Them

Archana Puran Singh is reliving the flavours of her childhood on her latest trip to Dehradun. The actor, who is currently vacationing in her hometown with her husband Parmeet Sethi, sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, along with Yogita Bihani, documented their culinary adventure in her newest vlog. Despite heavy rainfall, the family stepped out to savour one of Dehradun's most loved street foods, bun-tikki.

What's Happening

The vlog captured the family making their way through the rain-soaked streets of Dehradun to sample the delicacy at three popular spots. Archana fondly recalled that she grew up eating bun-tikki, which remains a staple in both Uttarakhand and Punjab.

A warm family dynamic unfolded on the vlog, particularly with Aaryamann showing his protective side toward Yogita. "Yeh hamesha road ke beech mein aa jaati hai, mujhe dar lagta hai. Aap idhar aao," he told her, pulling her towards the side of the road.

He added, "Then she gets sad. I tell her if something happens to her, nobody will be as sad as me." Archana praised her son's thoughtfulness, telling Yogita that it was good he cared so much for her.

The food, unsurprisingly, won everyone over. Yogita remarked that nobody should opt for McDonald's when such a tasty snack is available locally, while Parmeet even joked about introducing bun-tikkis in Mumbai.

Aaryamann, meanwhile, attempted to keep the humour flowing. After struggling to come up with a punchline, he finally quipped, "Toh yeh bun teekhi nahi thi?" Though the joke was met with laughter, Yogita teased him by saying, "This was the best that you could do?" and later added that she was "getting more and more worried with every passing day."

His brother Ayushmaan chimed in, joking that these traits would be passed on to Aaryamann and Yogita's future kids. By the end of their food trail, the family picked their favourite bun-tikki spot.

Background

Archana has been consistently sharing glimpses of her personal life on her YouTube channel, which is nearing the milestone of one million subscribers. With her channel currently sitting at 962,000 subscribers, Archana's down-to-earth and relatable content continues to win over audiences.