Archana Puran Singh's Elder Son Aaryamann Sethi Books First Acting Job: "Price <i>Thodi Kam Karni Padi</i> But..."

Bollywood stars Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's eldest son, Aaryamann, has achieved a major professional milestone. The 33-year-old, in his latest YouTube vlog, announced that he has bagged his first job as an actor in a car advertisement.

Aaryamann Sethi's fiancee, actress Yogita Bihani, broke the happy news in the video. "Aary got his first job. He is going to shoot for his first TV commercial. I am so happy," she exclaimed enthusiastically, to which Aaryamann chimed in saying, "I am so excited. Jo hazaaron auditions mein (those thousand auditions that) Ayushmaan (Aaryamann's younger brother) and papa have helped me with, I have to tell them that I have finally cracked one."

When Aaryamann shared his good news with his father, Parmeet Sethi, the proud dad beamed joyfully and said, "Mera kamaau puttar (my earning son)". To this, Aaryamann revealed that he had to leave for Bengaluru for the shoot "right away".

Then, Ayushmaan asked his older brother whether the company agreed to pay him his desired fees. "Nahin, price thodi kam karni padi but kaam-kaam hota hai (had to lower the price a bit, but work is work). It is important to do the work. I did not get my price, so what? At least I am getting something," responded Aaryamann.

At this point, Parmeet Sethi encouraged Aaryamann to follow his dream and earn money. "Aa raha hai na, jaa thodi raha hai. Arey, dono haatho se looto, beta looto. (You are at least getting the opportunity to work for money and not the other way around. Grab money with both hands, do not waste any opportunity)" he told Aaryamann.

Since Aaryamann had to fly to Bengaluru on the same day for his work commitments, he apologised to his mother, Archana Puran Singh, for not being able to film their family vlog AAAP ka Parivaar.

The vlog ended with Aaryamann and Yogita checking in at a hotel in Bengaluru.

On the personal front, Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani of The Kerala Files fame got engaged in mid-August.

