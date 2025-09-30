Yogita Bihani Reminds Archana Puran Singh Of Her Youth, Says They Couldn't Have Found A "Better Daughter-In-Law"

Archana Puran Singh is clearly overjoyed as her son Aaryamann Sethi begins a new chapter with actor Yogita Bihani. The veteran actress recently expressed how seamlessly Yogita has blended into their family life, even calling her the "perfect daughter-in-law."

What's Happening

In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, Archana joined her family for a Gujarati thali trail across Mumbai, with Yogita seated right beside her. While the family sampled an array of dals, khichdi and papads, Archana could not help but draw parallels between herself in her younger days and Yogita now.

Archana said with a laugh, "Isse better bahu nahi aa sakti thi ghar mein kyunki jaise main khati thi jab yeh (Parmeet) mila tha mujhse... Mere ko itni knowledge nahi thi ki aise banta hai, vaise banta hai, mujhe bas pata tha taste. Paranthe khao toh 7-8. Makhan ke sath khao. That is what he was impressed by. I am now impressed by her. Yeh mere se bhi better khati hai. (There couldn't be a better daughter-in-law for our house because I used to eat just as much when Parmeet met me... I didn't know how things were cooked, I only knew the taste. If there were parathas, I would eat 7-8 with butter. That is what impressed him. Now, I am impressed by her. She eats better than me.)"

The actress explained that just as Parmeet was once impressed by her hearty appetite, she is now equally stunned by Yogita's enthusiasm for food.

Background

Aaryamann, the elder son of Archana and Parmeet, got engaged to Yogita in August this year. The proposal itself was captured for his YouTube channel, with both parents showering the couple with blessings. The moment took place just as the duo were inspecting the interiors of a new home in Madh Island, a space connected to his parents' residence. Archana later revealed that Aaryamann had been planning the proposal meticulously to ensure it was memorable.

Yogita and Aaryamann's relationship began in December 2024 when they worked together on a music video for one of his singles. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and since the engagement, Yogita has become a familiar face in the Sethi household, often appearing in family vlogs and celebrations.

Meanwhile, the couple has not yet announced their wedding plans.

