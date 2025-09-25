Archana Puran Singh's Pet Dog 'Drama' Dies, Family Bids Farewell With Emotional Tribute

Archana Puran Singh and her family are grieving the loss of their beloved pet dog, Drama. After taking a brief pause from their YouTube vlogs to cope with the tragedy, the family has now returned online with an emotional tribute that celebrates Drama's life.

What's Happening

Archana's son, Aaryamann Sethi, opened up in his latest vlog about the heartbreaking loss, sharing that Drama was only nine years old when he suddenly died due to jaundice. "Drama wasn't old. In one week, he fell sick and he was gone," he said, sitting in front of the patch of land where Drama was buried.

He described how difficult it was for his family, explaining, "But everybody has their own way of expressing grief."

Joined by his partner, actor Yogita Bihani, Aaryamann spoke candidly about how the tragedy pushed them to reflect deeply on their priorities. While admitting that the first few days after Drama's passing were filled with shock, the couple said they consciously chose not to vlog during that time. Now, they hope to return with renewed purpose.

"We want to leave a positive impact on society. We want to promote the right things. We want to help the environment, we want to live a sustainable lifestyle. But this won't happen overnight," Aaryamann explained, as Yogita added, "Basically, we want to grow to become the people we want to be."

The vlog ended with a moving farewell as the family shared videos and photographs of Drama, from his days as a mischievous puppy to a loving companion.

Background

Drama had been a central part of the family's lives, often appearing in their YouTube content and bringing joy to viewers. "Drama was the happiest puppy. He had a blast. He would chew up the furniture, lick the floor. He's taught all of us how to live life. He was the happiest, sweetest, nicest dog, and we will miss Drama," Aaryamann recalled in the vlog.

He also revealed that his brother, Ayushmaan, was away when Drama died and was devastated about not being present. Their parents, Archana and Parmeet Sethi, were equally heartbroken. The family collectively took time off to process the loss and focus on themselves before returning to the platform.

For Archana and her loved ones, Drama was not just a pet but a true member of the family.

