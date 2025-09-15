Yogita Bihani Says She "Left Her Home" After Archana Puran Singh's "You Are Worthy Of Being Called My Bahu" Remark

Aaryamann Sethi, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son, and actress Yogita Bihani are all over the headlines ever since the sweet wedding proposal last month. Now, the couple is back in the spotlight thanks to Yogita's brand-new look that made quite a buzz in Aaryamann's latest vlog.

The video started as a peek into his lazy morning, but the real highlight was Yogita showing off her chic haircut. The new look gave her a fresh and youthful vibe. Parmeet was the first to react and said, “Ye angrez lag rahi hai. [She is looking like a foreigner.] This has got a very young feel to it.”

Archana Puran Singh could not stop gushing either. She said, “Oh my god, I love this. I saw your advertisement or something, and I told you that you had this much hair length in that. I told you that this much hair length would suit you. It is very chic. This is going to be a new look on the internet. It has a retro vibe, also somehow.”

Then came her cheeky one-liner that had everyone laughing. Archana told Yogita, “Now, you are worthy of being called my bahu. Can't get over how cool you are looking.”

Yogita Bihani played along and replied, “Yes, I got engaged to your son, I left my home, but now that I have gotten a new haircut, I am worthy of being your bahu.” Parmeet jumped in with, “Don't try to save yourself after saying these lines, now you have said it.” Archana doubled down, adding, “I can't get over how cool you look.”

Even Aaryamann's brother, Ayushmaan Sethi, joined the fun and quipped, “You are looking less like a bahu but more like his chill girlfriend.”

For those who missed it, Aaryamann Sethi had proposed to the love of his life with house keys and a sunflower in August. Click here to read the full story.