Parmeet Sethi Was Never Insecure Of Archana Puran Singh, Says Son Aaryamann Sethi: "He's Happy If She's Happy"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi often share personal anecdotes from their lives on their YouTube vlogs.

Recently, their elder son Aaryamann opened up about the bond between his parents. He revealed that his father has always been supportive of his mother's career and success.

In an interaction with Live Hindustan, Aaryamann Sethi shared, "My dad's so confident in himself that he was never insecure about somebody getting more popularity than him. He loves my mother. He's happy if she's happy. Mom doesn't need any protection, but she knows that if she needs him, he will be there. There's no power struggle between them. They love each other, they're one team, and if one wins, the other automatically wins."

The 33-year-old further revealed that despite their busy professional commitments, his parents have always prioritised family.

He said, "Both were always there. They were a team, and in fact, they left a lot of opportunities so that they could be there for us. Mom said no to many films and shows. We even had a production house, but we closed it because they wanted to spend time with us."

Speaking fondly about Archana Puran Singh, Aaryamann added, "Mom was almost always there, whenever we returned from school, she was there. And in my entire childhood, I used to play football. I even played professionally, and my dad was always there for every match. He was, in fact, my coach."

Previously, Archana Puran Singh talked about her marriage to Parmeet Sethi on the Art of Living podcast. She admitted that they faced tough times together but eventually overcame them.

“We faced a lot of challenges in our marriage. We made mistakes in understanding each other; we had misunderstandings and ego clashes,” she recalled. Read all about it here.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married in 1992. They are proud parents of two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.