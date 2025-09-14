Archana Puran Singh Gets Emotional As She Opens Up About Her Strained Marriage With Parmeet Sethi: "We Made Mistakes..."

Archana Puran Singh, known for her infectious laughter and larger-than-life persona on screen, recently opened up about her emotional journey in a heartfelt conversation on the Art of Living podcast. While audiences often see her as a happy-go-lucky star, Archana revealed a deeper, emotional side, sharing insights about her childhood trauma and challenges in her marriage with husband Parmeet Sethi.

During the podcast, Archana became visibly emotional while reflecting on the ups and downs in her marital life. "Everyone says that Archana ji and Parmeet ji are a perfect couple. But what is a perfect couple?!" she asked.

"A perfect couple is one that has overcome the challenges of life. We faced a lot of challenges in our marriage. We made mistakes in understanding each other; we had misunderstandings and ego clashes. That was when Shri Shri Ravi Shankar helped us," the actress added.

Archana credited the Art of Living and its Sudarshan Kriya technique for helping her overcome past emotional wounds.

Recalling a deep-seated childhood trauma, she said, "When I did Sudarshan Kriya, I suddenly found myself saying, 'Mummy, don't leave me. Mummy, don't leave me.' I wondered why I was saying that. When I returned, I asked my mother. She told me that when I was 10 months old, she went to Kolkata for 10 days and left me alone, and that was the only time my mother left me alone to date. Perhaps that separation from my mother stayed with me, and even after decades, I was still saying, 'Mummy, don't leave me.' I don't have an answer for why it happened, but I know it did."

Seeing the impact of meditation on her own life, Archana encouraged Parmeet to participate in the Art of Living course. "I called Parmeet and said, 'You must do the course.' He asked me what I was talking about, because at that time, our relationship as husband and wife had become a little strained. I told him that this was your best friend and this was the best gift you could give yourself," she said.

Parmeet soon attended a session in Bangalore, which helped them reconnect. "He told me that he saw me as the most beautiful woman, even at a time when we were fighting. It gave us the strength to see each other differently. After that, we started talking again. We meditated together and did pranayama and Sudarshan Kriya every day," Archana said.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 33 years now. They have two sons named Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. Recently, Archana's elder son Aaryamann proposed to actress Yogita Bihani and shared the news via his social media handles on August 14.

(With inputs from IANS)

