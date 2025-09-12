Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi Relish "Nipple Biscuits" In Dehradun, Sons Ayushmaan-Aaryamann Have A LOL Reaction

Archana Puran Singh is currently in her hometown, Dehradun, along with her husband Parmeet Sethi and their two sons, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann.

What's Happening

In her latest YouTube vlog, Archana took the family on a tour of her three favourite bakeries from childhood.

She mentioned that she used to visit these bakeries with her sister and that they each had their favourite items at every stop.

During the tour, she also spoke about a family feud that led to a split between the owners of one of the bakeries and expressed her wish that her sons never go through something similar.

Their first stop was Sunrise Bakers, where Archana shared that her favourite items were the 'line waale aata biscuits', and the 'nipple biscuits', which made both Ayushmaan and Aaryamann laugh. The owner offered them a slice of pineapple pastry.

Next, they visited Bake Masters, where they enjoyed plum cake and tea cake. Parmeet mentioned that plum cake is one of the few sweet treats he likes. Archana also shared a quick and easy recipe for pudding.

The final stop was Ellora Bakers, the shop that had split into two. While sharing the story of the split, Aaryamann said, "Par yeh dono bhai kabhi nahi alag honge (The two of us will never separate)."

Getting emotional, Archana replied, "Haaye, yeh dono kabhi naa ho (I pray they never have a fallout)."

Background

During the tour, Archana and her family also interacted with several fans. At Sunrise Bakers, they had to leave quickly when the crowd grew after people learned she was there. At Bake Masters, fans gathered again, and Aaryamann asked if they watched his vlogs. One fan admitted he didn't know who Aaryamann was, to which he responded, "Main apni hi bezzati karwata hoon (I always do this to myself)." A woman then approached and said she was a fan of Ayushmaan's Instagram.

The vlog ended with a visit to a larger branch of Ellora, where the original owner welcomed Archana and invited her into the kitchen. She helped ice some chocolate pastries.

Archana's channel is nearing the 1 million subscriber mark, currently standing at over 950,000.