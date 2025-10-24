Why Parmeet Sethi Kept His Marriage With Archana Puran Singh A Secret Until Pregnancy

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi often share personal anecdotes from their lives on their YouTube vlogs. Recently, Parmeet Sethi opened up about why he had hidden his marriage to Archana until her first pregnancy.

Parmeet Sethi spoke candidly to Pinkvilla about how married actresses did not get work back in those days, which meant Archana Puran Singh and he had to keep their marriage a secret for the longest time.

Parmeet Sethi said, "It was long before DDLJ. We did not announce it to the world because that was the time when actresses were not offered work if they got married. It is not like today, as you see Kajol, Deepika, and Alia working now. So, we did not announce it. When Archana was pregnant with Aaryamann, we announced our marriage."

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor added that despite the industry being aware of their relationship, the official confirmation of their marriage only came after Archana's pregnancy.

Parmeet Sethi On Their Long-Lasting Marriage

Furthermore, Parmeet Sethi revealed that, like every other marriage, theirs also has its problems. But Archana and he do not fall into the conventional "husband-wife trap."

He said, "We don't get into the trap of being a typical husband and wife. Being friends with each other is very important. Of course, there will be problems, but you have to switch into friendship mode and talk it out. There's give and take as friends."

