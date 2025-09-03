Samay Raina Gets Ranveer Allahbadia Flashbacks As Anurag Kashyap Asks Him To Act Like Ranveer Singh In New Ad

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and comedian Samay Raina recently teamed up for a witty new advertisement for a men's sexual health brand. The duo roasted each other over their careers and personal lives while promoting the product.

The ad's premise is that Anurag is directing a condom commercial with Samay as the lead. The comedian struggles to deliver his lines, prompting Anurag to guide him and suggest using Ranveer Singh as a reference.

However, Samay jokingly responds, "Sir, Ranveer mat bolo, mujhe dusra wala yaad aa jaata hai [Sir, please don't say Ranveer; I start remembering the other one]," likely referring to Ranveer Allahbadia, who was involved in India's Got Latent controversy.

When Anurag explains the pronunciation of "delay" on the packaging, Samay quips, "So you mean 'delay,' like how your movies get delayed?" Anurag then threatens to take over the acting, which becomes a reality when the director cuts Samay off just as he is about to share a joke that sparked controversy in India's Got Latent.

India's Got Latent Controversy

Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent came under fire after guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia posed a shockingly explicit question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once to stop it forever?"

The remark triggered immediate outrage. Complaints were filed with the Mumbai and Guwahati police, and the matter was even raised in Parliament. In response to the backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology on his social media handles, while Samay removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

Since then, Samay Raina has bounced back from the controversy. His recent live show in Mumbai drew a massive crowd of 25,000 people. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is generating buzz with multiple projects, including the crime drama Nishaanchi, which is set to hit theatres on September 19.