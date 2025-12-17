Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Charged With Cheating In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been charged with "cheating" in a Rs 60 crore fraud case. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint by a businessman, Deepak Kothari, who was allegedly duped by the couple in a loan-cum-investment deal.

According to a statement issued by the complainant's lawyers, the EOW found evidence during its investigation that warranted the addition of this charge. With this, the scope of the probe in Rs 60 crore fraud is likely to expand.

The statement further said that the complainant will request the Enforcement Directorate to identify, trace, and seize the money involved in the alleged crime under the law. They will also seek the attachment of assets as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

All About Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty, who were directors of now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform, in Mumbai on August 14 for allegedly duping Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

Kothari alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in Best Deal TV Private Limited, but the amount was used for their personal benefits.

During investigation, Kundra claimed that a portion of Rs 60 crore was paid as fees to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia.

Earlier in October Kundra said his company traded in electrical and household appliances and faced significant losses after demonetisation, which was implemented by the Centre in 2016. It is due to financial crisis that the company could not repay the borrowed funds.