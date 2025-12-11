Watch: Delhi Police Uses Akshaye Khanna's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Clip To Warn On Drug Use

The Delhi Police on Thursday turned to Bollywood to warn citizens against the perils of drug abuse. This time, the spotlight is on actor Akshaye Khanna, with a video illustrating the contrast between the illusion of being ‘in control' and the reality of substance abuse.

The video begins with a viral clip from the recently released Dhurandhar, where Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a feared and charismatic Pakistani gangster. He steps out of a car with swagger, greets his men and breaks into a carefree dance to the Bahrain-based rap track Fa9la by Flipperachi. The scene showed the character as cool, in control and untouchable. The overlay text read, “What you think you look like when high.”

In the next clip from another movie, Khanna is seen writhing on the floor, sweating and utterly helpless. The text here read, “But here's where you actually end up.”

The Delhi Police wrote on X, “Do not lose control of your life as drugs only offer an illusion.” “Drug's high might feel real, but it's an illusion. Do not trade your truth for a moment's delusion,” they added.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, currently playing in theatres, is a high-octane spy-action thriller fronted by Ranveer Singh and supported by Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna. The film is the first instalment of a two-part franchise, with Dhurandhar Part 2 slated for an Eid 2026 release.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh Police turned a scene from the hit film Saiyaara into a viral helmet safety campaign. In the edited clip, the police digitally added helmets to the characters, with a caption telling riders to protect themselves and their loved ones. “Helmet peheniye, Saiyaara ko bhi pehnaiye” (“Wear a helmet, make Saiyaara wear one too”). “Savdhani hati, durghatna ghati” (“A lapse in caution leads to disaster”), they said.