"Helmet </i>Peheniye, Saiyaara Ko Bhi Pehnaiye </i>": UP Police's Twist On Blockbuster Scene Wins Internet

The Uttar Pradesh Police have turned a viral moment from the film Saiyaara into a helmet safety advisory. Directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic musical has become a nationwide sensation.

In a post shared on X, the UP police borrowed a scene from the film to promote the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

The scene shows Ahaan sitting on his motorcycle while Aneet walks away. Right before she leaves, Ahaan grabs her hand and says, "I have a little more time."

The UP Police paused the clip to digitally edit helmets into the frame. A red one in Aneet's hand and a white helmet placed on Ahaan's bike.

The overlay text read, “When your Saiyaara starts to leave without a helmet, wear one to make those precious moments last longer. Whether you are alone or with your Saiyaara, always wear a helmet.”

“Savdhani hati, durghatna ghati.” (A lapse in caution leads to disaster.)

"Helmet peheniye, Saiyaara ko bhi pehnaiye.(Wear a helmet, make Saiyaara wear one too)," they wrote. "Otherwise, the roadmap might change before the romance even begins. Safety is essential in love." They added the hashtag "Saiyaara with helmet."

The post soon went viral.

A user quoted the UP police, "Safety is essential in love!"

Another wrote, "UP police rocked. Saiyaara shocked. Good work @UPpolice."

"UP police got no chill," a comment read.

Over the last week, Saiyaara has emerged as a surprise blockbuster. Within its first six days, the film grossed over Rs 150 crore, following a record-breaking opening weekend of Rs 83 crore. This places it among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025 so far, overtaking big-budget titles like Kesari 2 and Jaat. The film has struck a chord especially with Gen Z audiences.

Audiences have praised the chemistry between the fresh-faced leads and the emotionally rich storytelling, a hallmark of Mohit Suri's filmography.