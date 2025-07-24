<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday's Film Shoots Past Rs 150 Crore Mark

Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara, has cemented its position as one of the biggest hits of the year, headlined by two newcomers. On Wednesday, the movie minted Rs 21 crore, taking the total to Rs 153.25 crore.

What's Happening

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara saw a slight drop in its earnings on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk.

The film registered higher footfall on Tuesday (July 22) than Monday, with many national chains offering discounted tickets.

Saiyaara became one of the top five highest-grossing opening weekends of 2025 as the film earned Rs 83 crore within its first three days.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth day of release. It's a feat that Salman Khan's Sikandar couldn't achieve this year.

There's a buzz about the lead cast Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as they were not part of any promotional events prior the release of the film.

Taran Adarsh in his appreciation post for the film wrote, "Tuesday's numbers are HIGHER than Monday's - and Monday was already HIGHER than Friday.

"What makes this feat even more commendable is that these numbers have come during a regular weekend and working weekdays... The discounted ticket pricing initiative on Tuesday certainly helped, but there's no denying that the film is in unstoppable mode."

'SAIYAARA' IS UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKEABLE... The DREAM RUN continues... #Saiyaara remains above the ₹ 20 cr mark for the fifth consecutive day – a milestone that even major films often struggle to achieve.



Tuesday's numbers are HIGHER than Monday's – and Monday was already HIGHER… pic.twitter.com/SM4qeiOaJ3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2025

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office as there's no sign of slowing down for the film. After five days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and is eyeing Rs 200 crore next.