Delhi Police Busts Fake Sticker Racket, Extortion Targeting Traffic Cops

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted two major organised crime syndicates operating across the city. While the one syndicate was involved in extortion of police officials and transporters, the other ran a large-scale illegal sticker racket allowing commercial vehicles to bypass no-entry restrictions.

A First Information Report (FIR), initially filed on April 29, 2025, revealed the presence of a parallel system where commercial vehicle drivers were using fraudulent "marka/stickers" to evade challans. Subsequent investigation exposed two independent but large syndicates led by Rajkumar alias Raju Meena and Jeeshan Ali.

All About Two Crime Syndicates

Syndicate 1: Extortion Network Led By Rajkumar Alias Raju Meena

Rajkumar's gang allegedly planted drivers to deliberately violate traffic rules and secretly record police officers. These videos were then fabricated and used to blackmail officials with threats of complaints and career damage. The extortion network targeting traffic police personnel has been running for a decade now. A case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOC Act), 1999 has been registered against Meena.

Authorities confirmed that Meena has a history of involvement in at least seven cases of extortion, robbery, and other offences. He was arrested on Monday, December 8.

Syndicate 2: Illegal Sticker Racket Led by Jeeshan Ali

The second syndicate, headed by Jeeshan Ali, enabled hundreds of commercial vehicles to move freely during no-entry hours by selling monthly stickers priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. Jeeshan allegedly manufactured over 2,000 stickers monthly, changing design, colour, codes, and phone numbers to avoid detection. Operations were coordinated through multiple WhatsApp groups where real-time traffic updates were shared.

Jeeshan, arrested last month, on November 19, used bank accounts in the names of relatives and associates to receive illegal payments. Field operators Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Dilip Kumar, and Dina Nath Chaudhary, all arrested, handled distribution, collections, and movement tracking.

Recoveries Made So Far

The ARSC personnel raided the residences and workplaces of the accused and seized:

• 1,200-1,300 stickers

• Webley pistol with five live cartridges

• Toyota Fortuner SUV

• Spy camera

• Two rubber stamps

• A desktop computer and multiple mobile phones containing incriminating data

Investigation Continues

The Delhi Police have arrested five accused. The Crime Branch is conducting financial and digital forensic analysis to trace remaining members and dismantle the entire network.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, IPS, stated that efforts are underway to identify further links and take the crackdown to its logical end.