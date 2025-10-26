On Camera, Delhi Man Thrashed With Rod For Protesting Illegal Construction

An elderly man's protest against unauthorised construction prompted a shocking street attack in Delhi's Sarita Vihar. A chilling video of the assault, which took place on Friday, shows a man thrashing Raghuraj Singh with a rod in broad daylight. The accused, Mohit Kumar, has been arrested after police foiled his attempt to flee the city.

The complainant, Raghuraj Singh, said in his complaint that he was on his way to Lajpat Nagar in his car when two men on a bike intercepted him. Mohit got off the bike and smashed Singh's car window with a rod. When Singh got out of the car, Mohit attacked him with the rod.

Visuals of the assault show Mohit repeatedly hitting Singh, who is seen on the ground. Bystanders are seen and heard trying to stop him in vain. A woman tries to approach Singh, and an enraged Mohit charges at her with the rod. Singh is seen bleeding from near his elbow as Mohit keeps striking him. The assailant and his associate fled on the bike after the assault, Singh said in the complaint.

Following Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered, and the police started searching for Mohit. Investigators from the Delhi Police Crime Branch received an intelligence input that Mohit would board a bus from the Anand Vihar bus terminal to flee to Meerut. The cops also learnt that Mohit had shaved his beard to escape identification. A police team reached the bus station just in time to catch Mohit.

During questioning, Mohit told them he deals in second-hand laptops and works at Nehru Place, the capital's biggest market for computer parts. Police also found that he had been charged in an assault case in the past. Asked about the reason behind his attack on Singh, Mohit told the cops that the elderly man had complained to municipal authorities and police about unauthorised construction in his building, and this complaint led to a demolition order. Enraged over this, he decided to attack Singh.

Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Mohit's arrest was the result of a coordinated and swift action. "We managed to catch the accused before he could escape. This will ensure the victim gets justice."