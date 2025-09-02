Victims Left Stranded In Russia After Paying Rs 4.5 Lakh, Delhi Cops Probe Job Scam

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a group of agents accused of cheating two men under the guise of providing jobs in Russia.

The victims alleged that they were lured with promises of work but were later abandoned abroad.

According to the FIR filed by victim Pramod Chauhan, a resident of village Ranipur, Purandarapur police station, Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, he had been working as a mason. He stated that he had previously worked in Saudi Arabia for 18 years, where he met Nizamuddin Akram Khan and developed trust in him.

Pramod said he contacted Nizamuddin again when he was looking for a job in Russia. He alleged that Nizamuddin promised him employment and, on June 30, handed him an appointment letter from a company named Haka Moscow near the Badarpur Border. However, he never showed his office or home and only displayed documents outdoors.

Pramod alleged that the agents told him he would receive a labour visa for Russia. Instead, he later found that they had provided him only a tourist visa.

"Deceived by their assurances, I and my neighbour Gautam Sahni paid a total of Rs 4,05,000 through UPI and Rs 50,000 in cash to these agents," the victim said.

The amount was allegedly taken by Nizamuddin and Premchand on different pretexts.

After the payment, the two men were sent to Kazakhstan on July 1, where they stayed for a few days before being taken to Omsk, Russia.

According to the complaint, they were then abandoned on the streets without food or money.

"We were stranded there for several days without any resources, hungry and thirsty. Eventually, we contacted our family members, and they helped us by sending money to buy tickets," Pramod said.

Both men returned to India on July 17 after purchasing flight tickets with the help of their families.

Following the complaint, the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered an FIR under sections 318/61/3(5) of BNS and began investigating the matter.



