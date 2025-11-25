2 Inter-State Narcotic Syndicates Busted In Chandigarh, 12 Arrested

In a significant crackdown on organised narcotics networks, the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police has busted two major inter-state drug syndicates operating across the Tricity and neighbouring states.

While speaking to the NDTV, Crime Branch SP Jasbir Singh said that the operations, carried out in two separate FIRs led to the arrest of 12 offenders and the seizure of commercial quantities of cocaine, heroin, and synthetic drugs worth over Rs 8.15 crore.

FIRST SYNDICATE

Acting on a secret tip-off, the Crime Branch team apprehended Ashwani Kumar alias Ashu from Sector 40 and recovered 47.80 grams of heroin from his possession. His arrest triggered a chain of disclosures, leading to the arrests of Sonu alias Kallu alias Don and Salman from Sector 56 and Maloya.

Subsequent interrogations resulted in the recovery of 100.60 grams of heroin and 2.01 grams of ICE. The police further arrested Sunil alias Darchi and Anup, whose statements exposed a key interstate supplier identified as Bunty from Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

A raid on Bunty's residence led to the recovery of 523 grams of cocaine, Rs 20.64 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, and various incriminating items. Additional searches recovered another 490 grams of cocaine, heroin, crack balls, and drug money from multiple accused.

In total, the syndicate yielded 1.02 kg of cocaine, 197 grams of heroin, 2.01 grams of ICE, cash worth Rs 21 lakh, gold ornaments, and two vehicles. Investigators revealed that Bunty sourced cocaine from Delhi-based supplier Sunny and other synthetic drugs from African nationals, while local peddlers distributed the substances across Chandigarh.

SECOND SYNDICATE

In a separate operation on 19 November, another team arrested Rahul and Arun Kumar from Chandigarh, recovering 146.36 grams of cocaine. Their interrogation led to the arrests of Inderjeet Singh alias Rohit, Tinku, Akash, and Vishal.

Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was the main handler who sourced cocaine from Delhi and used multiple bank accounts to route drug money. Rahul delivered drugs through discreet "drop point" locations using photos and GPS pins to avoid direct contact with buyers. Akash managed financial transactions, while Inderjeet acted as a link with a Punjab-based supplier identified as Gill.

The second case resulted in the seizure of 184 grams of cocaine, 279 grams of heroin, Rs 5 lakh drug money, gold and silver jewellery, two vehicles, a note-counting machine, and other items.

The Crime Branch official said both syndicates were operating in a structured manner, using digital payments, proxy bank accounts, and interstate supply chains. Investigations in both cases are ongoing.