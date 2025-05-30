Review: Why Gen Z Finds This Toxic, Sexist Cocktail Re-Release Hard To Drink

Some films age like fine wine; others, like a cocktail left out too long, are sweet, sour and a little hard to swallow.

Almost a decade and a half later, Cocktail (2012) is back in theatres, stirring up nostalgia with its catchy tunes and memorable characters. But as the crowd settles in for a revisit, there's a lingering aftertaste - something a little sour beneath the glitter.

What seemed like a fun, modern rom-com back then now stands glaringly problematic under the lens of evolving social values and gender awareness. Let's unpack why Cocktail remains a cautionary tale wrapped in glossy packaging and why it serves up red flags even to today's viewers.

The 'Party Girl' Stereotype

At the heart of Cocktail is Veronica, played with undeniable charisma by Deepika Padukone. On the surface, Veronica is the quintessential modern woman: independent, unapologetically fun-loving and living life on her own terms.

Yet, the film quickly reduces her to a trope - the "party girl" who drinks, hooks up and flaunts societal norms. Instead of celebrating her complexity, the narrative punishes her lifestyle, positioning her as emotionally unstable, unworthy of lasting love and ultimately 'rehabilitated' only after she conforms to traditional expectations.

This portrayal isn't just outdated, it's harmful. Veronica's carefree spirit is framed as a red flag, a moral failing that justifies the mistreatment she endures.

The film sends a loud, clear message: women who drink, enjoy casual relationships, or dress how they please are "bad girls" who deserve heartbreak and betrayal.

In contrast, the "good girl" who plays by society's rules: quiet, virginal, domesticated, is worthy of respect and lifelong commitment. This binary traps female characters (and viewers) in a narrow moral corridor, suffocating the full spectrum of womanhood.

Toxic Male Privilege (No Surprises, There)

If Veronica embodies one end of the gender stereotype, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) personifies the problematic male lead we've seen far too often. He's a serial offender of emotional and moral red flags: cheating on his girlfriend with her best friend, lying to his family about his relationships and switching allegiances with barely a second thought.

Yet, Cocktail never holds him accountable. Instead, his behaviour is excused as part of his charm, and he emerges unscathed, earning the love and respect of the 'right' woman by the film's end.

This toxic masculinity not only normalises infidelity and deception but also reinforces the damaging idea that men's desires and mistakes are forgivable, even romantic.

Meanwhile, women are tasked with adjusting themselves, changing their appearance, curbing their personalities and forgiving betrayals to fit into men's idealised "wife material" boxes.

Gautam's unchecked privilege is a glaring red flag that the film overlooks, perpetuating sexist norms that continue to plague real-life relationships.

Female Friendships Undermined By Patriarchal Drama

One of the film's touted strengths is its depiction of female friendship between Veronica and Meera (Diana Penty). At first, their bond seems refreshing: two women supporting each other in a big city.

However, the narrative soon sours this relationship with betrayal, jealousy and misunderstandings, almost all catalysed by Gautam's actions.

Instead of portraying female solidarity as unbreakable, Cocktail falls into the trap of pitting women against each other, reinforcing the tired trope of "girls can't trust each other."

When Meera and Gautam's affair comes to light, Veronica's hurt is real and profound, yet she is ultimately expected to forgive and fix the broken triangle, flying across continents to orchestrate their wedding, despite being the one most wronged.

This outcome subtly shows that female relationships must be sacrificed or reconciled around men's needs and desires, rather than standing on their own terms.

The Domestic Makeover Of A 'Bad' Girl

One of the most talked-about elements of Cocktail is Veronica's transformation. After a traumatic accident, she gives up drinking, starts cooking and fits neatly into the "good Indian woman" archetype.

By the film's conclusion, Veronica's transformation into a domesticated, sober, and more 'acceptable' woman signals the ultimate moral message: happiness and love come only after shedding one's 'wild' traits.

It's a neat, tidy ending that Bollywood audiences have seen before: wild girl tamed, party over, curtains drawn on freedom.

The painful irony? Veronica is the character with the deepest emotional intelligence and capacity for empathy, yet she is forced into self-erasure to fit the narrative's conservative mould.

This moral arc sends dangerous signals, especially in a country where women's choices are already policed by societal expectations. It validates the notion that women must suppress their desires, freedom and personality quirks to earn love and respect.

For today's audiences - more aware and vocal about gender equality -this message feels regressive and tone-deaf.

Revisiting Cocktail In 2025

Watching Cocktail today is a bit like revisiting an old friend who hasn't quite grown up the way you hoped. The film still delivers on music, chemistry and memorable moments - but the underlying messages about gender roles, morality and relationships are noticeably dated.

Cocktail is a textbook example of Bollywood's struggle with portraying modern womanhood beyond reductive stereotypes. Veronica's journey, Gautam's unchecked privilege and the regressive moral undertones combine to create a cocktail that tastes bitter in 2025.

So, if you're heading to the theatres for Cocktail's re-release, enjoy the music and the performances. But keep an eye out for the stereotypes that linger like a stubborn hangover. Because some cocktails, no matter how intoxicating, are best enjoyed with a healthy dose of critical awareness.

