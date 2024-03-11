Oscars 2024: Robert Downey's Winning Speech Was 'Genius,' Per Kareena Kapoor

Robert Downey Jr pictured at the Oscars . (Image courtesy: AFP)

First-time Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr's acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards undoubtedly has a separate fan base. On Monday, a few hours after the award show ended, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor heaped praises on the actor and his fabulous speech. The Udta Punjab star reshared the viral video of Robert Downey Jr's acceptance speech at the Oscars on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Genius." In a big win for Robert Downey Jr and team Oppenheimer, the actor took home the coveted Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the Christopher Nolan directorial.

Take a look at what Kareena Kapoor has to say about Robert Downey Jr's speech at the Oscars:

Now, about the actor's impressive acceptance speech, he said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy - in that order. I'd like to thank my veterinarian - I meant wife - Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you." He went to say, "Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she wrapped - surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time." He added, "Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon... It was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important."

Take a look at his acceptance speech:

Oppenheimer won a total of 7 awards out of its 13 nominations. The film cliched some of the top awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.