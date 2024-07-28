<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> - Robert Downey Jr Returns As Doctor Doom: "New Mask, Same Task"

For all the Robert Downey Jr fans, we have amazing news. The actor is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Avengers movie titled Avengers: Doomsday. But wait, the actor will not reprise the role of Iron Man. Robert Downey will play the role of the villainous Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom. The actor made the grand announcement regarding his return to Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. He appeared on stage in Doctor Doom's costume, and as soon as he took off the mask, fans cheered in joy. Robert Downey Jr. also shared a video of the moment and a picture of his character on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, “New mask, same task.”

Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also making a return to Marvel with this film. In addition to Avengers: Doomsday, the two will also be directing Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr. has always been vocal about his interest in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, the actor was asked if he would like to return to MCU during an interview with Esquire magazine. He said, “Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.' It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win.”

Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel Cinematic Universe journey began in 2008 with the film Iron Man. The actor continued to play the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, for over a decade in various films, including The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Robert Downey Jr. last appeared as Iron Man in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, where his character died on the battlefield.