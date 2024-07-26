<i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Review: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Help The Movie Tide Over Its Lows

More meta than matter, Deadpool & Wolverine rips open the bosom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pokes fun at and pays tribute to what the 20th Century Fox era produced, and then, with an eye on an enduring reinvention that can energise and extend the genre, proceeds to transplant the two titular superheroes into its heart.

The film employs a range of narrative scalpels for the in-your-face procedure. The results are mixed but certainly not wasted. It is stuffed to the gills with everything that superhero movie fans crave for but at times to the detriment to the tale that it is out to put together for a purpose larger than its physical details.

Deadpool & Wolverine throws a surfeit of mashed-up ingredients our way - pulpy violence, profanities, bawdy one-liners, fan service cameos, a plethora of variants of both superheroes, meta-narrative winks and fourth wall breaches.

The manic medley alternates between the deferential and the irreverent and adds up to a raucous, rollicking concoction that rattles along at a dizzying pace, leaving little room for exposition for the benefit of those that might be new to the game. But Deadpool & Wolverine, what with its plethora of in-jokes, may not be for everybody anyway.

The unbridled excess of the Shawn Levy-helmed film, scripted by five writers (including the director, lead actor Ryan Reynolds and the two screenwriters who also penned the previous Deadpool flicks - Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick), cannot disguise what is an admission of sorts that the cliches of the multiverse genre may have begun to weigh down the Marvel machine. Deadpool & Wolverine attempts an overhaul and a foray into fresh portals.

The timeline that Deadpool inhabits and of which Wolverine is the "anchor being" faces total extinction. That translates not only to the annihilation of a whole world but also to the end of all the people that the self-healing Wade Wilson/Deadpool loves. Hence the superhero's desperation to bring Logan/Wolverine back to life and team up with him to save the world.

Reynolds and co-lead Hugh Jackman, who logged off from donning the guise of Wolverine in Logan (2017) after playing the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films, lend enormous power and charm to the exercise. That helps the movie tide over its lows and flaws.

The villains, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), who rules the Void, a purgatory for outcasts, and Mr Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who conspires to wrest control of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), are pure evil. But they, too, are allowed stray moments of their brand of macabre, other worldly humour.

TVA arrests Wade Wilson, who now works as a used car salesman after failing to join the Avengers in another timeline and breaking up with Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin), and tasks him with saving his timeline if he can.

A certain goofiness runs all through the film. It stems primarily from the merc with the mouth's wisecracking zeal and prevents Deadpool & Wolverine from turning into an exhausting and overwrought affair. Even when it nears the edge of heavy-handedness, the movie manages to steer its way out of the trough before it sinks too deep.

During breaks in the action, and sometimes also in the middle of it, the screenplay offers a commentary on the Marvel superhero genre and its highs and downward spirals of the last couple of decades. Deadpool cracks self-deprecatory jokes. He not only gets away with them but also adds to the film's fun quotient.

A few of the digs are directed at Disney, which acquired 2oth Century Fox in March 2019 and is now pushing the Marvel multiverse in new directions. Welcome to the Marvel universe, you are joining it at a bit of a low point, Deadpool quips to the perpetually frowning and skeptical Wolverine.

Later in the film, Deadpool, pointing to Wolverine, tells a wide-eyed family outside a used car showroom: Disney brought him back. They are going to make him do this till he is 90. Will there be murmurs of disapproval? Highly unlikely.

While the film thrives on being as snarky as Deadpool can be - he is the sort who stops at nothing - it is also a fond doff of the hat to an era of superhero movies that, with their ever-widening scope, has bred a worldwide network of superfans who can never have enough. It is for the latter segment of consumers that Deadpool & Wolverine exists.

But even those that cannot tell Earth-10005 from Earth-616, or X-23 from Blind Al, will find enough in the two-hour-long movie to stay invested in its relentless flurry of set pieces that make no bones about what they are out to achieve.

Deadpool and Wolverine's first duel in which there can be no winner or loser because neither can be mortally wounded owing to their accelerated regenerative abilities, takes place in front of a half-destroyed 20th Century Fox logo with remnants of settings seen in Marvel films of the past in the background. Their fierce fight symbolises a bid to erase a past while building on it.

A resurrection is what the Marvel universe is seeking and that is exactly what Deadpool & Wolverine have a full frontal shot at. They bare their fangs, unleash their claws and whip out the katina swords with intent and ferocity.

The all-round fizzy overtones, the frequent jabs at unapologetically lowbrow humour and the endless servings of violence ensure that even monotony (when it threatens to set in) does not feel as dull as it generally would.

Deadpool & Wolverine is for Marvel fans. For all others, there is the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman rustling up a full-on storm.