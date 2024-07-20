Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer - Expect A Lot More Than Just The 'Marvel'ous Duo Of Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

A still from Deadpool And Wolverine trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

With just days left for Marvel's next big release, the final trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine is here. The video is packed with highlights, including the full look of Lady Deadpool and the appearance of child mutant X-23, played by Dafne Keen. The trailer begins with a conversation between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Deadpool tells Wolverine that he has waited “a long time for this team-up” and explains how he is “well-regarded” in his world. Wolverine responds that he is no hero and mentions how Scott, Storm and Beast convinced him to wear the suit.

Moments later, Deadpool shows a picture of nine people who make up his “entire world” and seeks Wolverine's help in saving them. We also see the much-anticipated screen reunion of Wolverine and X-23. He tries to explain that she got the wrong guy, to which she replies, “You were always the wrong guy, till you were not.” Following this, we see Deadpool and Wolverine gearing up to fight their enemies. A brief look at Lady Deadpool piques excitement. The trailer ends with a fun banter between the Marvel duo.

While sharing the trailer on YouTube, the makers wrote, “In ONE WEEK, experience #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters everywhere.”

In April, the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was released. The video shows both characters in their classic styles. The trailer kicks off with their usual playful banter, including Deadpool's cheeky remark about Wolverine. Madonna's 1989 hit, Like A Prayer, plays in the background. The trailer also introduces Cassandra Nova, a well-known villain from the X-Men world who happens to be Charles Xavier's sister. She is shown using her telepathic powers to overpower Wolverine with his own claws. The trailer also hints at time travel, with the Time Variance Authority bringing in a Deadpool variant for a special mission.'

Deadpool & Wolverine will be hitting the big screens on July 26. This film is the third instalment in the Deadpool series, following the release of the first two movies in 2016 and 2018. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand.