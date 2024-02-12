Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman's Claws Are Out As Are Ryan Reynolds' One-Liners

Image shared on YouTube. (courtesy: marvelin)

Fans can rejoice because the much-awaited trailer for Deadpool 3 aka Deadpool & Wolverine is finally out. The first glimpse of the movie was revealed at the Super Bowl LVIII. The trailer kicks off with Wade Wilson, played by Ryan Reynolds, celebrating his birthday. His festivities are short-lived as he gets whisked away by the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse overseers last seen in Loki Season 2. In this trailer, along with Wade Wilson and his epic one-liners, we also catch a glimpse of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who fans last saw meeting his tragic end in 2017's Logan. While Wolverine's face remains unseen, his inimitable silhouette is visible in the trailer. The clip ends with a showdown between Deadpool and Wolverine, but only Wolverine's shadow replete with the iconic retractable claws is visible, leaving fans craving for more.

Deadpool 3 marks the titular character's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney acquisition and the MCU integration are also addressed in trademark Deadpool fashion. In true Merc With a Mouth style, Deadpool declares, “Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I'm the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.” The R-rated jokes are also here to stay, the trailer indicates.

For those looking for a quick refresher on the Deadpool franchise, in the first Deadpool, our favourite anti-hero seeks vengeance against Ajax. Ajax is the one responsible for Deadpool's mutant transformation and disfigurement. The sequel sees Deadpool assembling the X-Force to combat Cable, a time-travelling soldier.

Deadpool 3 has been directed by Shawn Levy. In an interaction with Esquire, Shawn spoke about how Star Wars has proved to be an inspiration for the film. In the November 2023 report, he was quoted as saying, “I'm now making Deadpool 3, the production of which was paused because of the actors' strike. For one key scene in the movie, I said to my stunt and action team, “Guys, this is the Jedi moment.” I pulled up that scene of Vader and Luke on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo. The keen Star Wars fan will see the shot in my Deadpool movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theatre decades ago. That's a forever memory. And that's a treasure.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the top roles, Deadpool 3 features a stellar ensemble cast, including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Matthew Macfadyen, and Karan Soni. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 26, 2024.